Whoever comes in power, may be the best for Pakistan, Afridi’s sincere wish

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has expressed his sincere wish that Pakistan get a leader who works in the interest of the country and its people.



In a tweet on the eve of election day, Afridi said, “My sincere wish is that we get a leader who works in the interest of this country and its people, who will take his people into confidence and would trust them.’

Shahid Afridi wished all the best for general elections as Pakistan votes tomorrow.

“Whoever comes into Power, May that be the best for our country,” Afridi wished.



