Transgender community contesting elections for the first time in Pakistan's history

After facing ample suffering and decimation, transgender people are for the first time stepping into the electoral race in Pakistan, aiming to score a seat in the national and provincial assemblies.

The General Elections tomorrow July 25th 2018 will, for the first time in history witness transgender people partake in the elections after the Election Commission of Pakistan assigned the task of ‘observers’ to them subsequent to which a wave of elation was swept over the community.

The order was implemented by District and Sessions Judge Lahore who issued cards to 25 of the community of which Sonia Naz keenly remarked that this marks the first time her community is getting this task which she will make sure will be executed well, with those found rigging the process to be taken care of in “their characteristic way.”

The community has also had representation in the electoral race this election season with 13 members contesting for both national and provincial assemblies.

Four transgender candidates were handed party tickets by Ayesha Gulalai for her party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Gulalai, while the remaining amount is contesting the polls as independent candidates.