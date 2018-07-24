Tue July 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2018

PTI serves notice to candidate for contacting banned outfit

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi has issued a notice to the party’s candidate Ejaz Khan Swati for connecting with leaders of banned organizations.

The PTI aspirant from PS-90 was sent a notice by the party’s president of the Karachi division, Firdous Shamim Naqvi where the candidate was targeted for  asking for support from banned militant outfit Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat (ASWJ) and having a meeting with their leader chief Aurangzeb Faruqi.

The notice stated that the contender has violated the party’s policies by contacting aforementioned organizations.

“This action of yours is against Party policy, therefore you are instructed to submit a reply within 48 hours of this notice as to why further action should not be taken against you,” stated the notice.

The action was followed by the circulation of pictures online showing the party leader holding a presser at Karachi Press Club.

