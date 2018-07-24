Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

REUTERS
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trevor Noah faces backlash in Australia over offensive indigenous joke

 Comedian Trevor Noah is facing calls for a boycott of his "Tour Down Under" over an  offensive joke he told in 2013 calling all indigenous Australian women ugly, even after he acknowledged on Monday that he had done wrong.

Noah, host of the popular Daily Show in the United States, responded after an indigenous Australian highlighted a clip of a stand-up show in 2013 where the comedian made the offensive comments, with the hashtag #boycotttrevornoahinoz.

In the footage, Noah said that "all women of every race can be beautiful," then said: "And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ´Oh Trevor, yeah, but I´ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine.

´"He then went on to say, "It´s not always about looks," and pretended to play a didgeridoo, a traditional long wooden wind instrument, in a suggestive way.

The clip has since been removed from social media, after indigenous ex-footballer Joe Williams said the comments were "utterly unacceptable" especially for "a man of colour".

"I am so disgusted and appalled by the comments by @Trevornoah and his attempted humour that denigrates Aboriginal women I hope Australians boycott his shows in #Brisbane #Sydney #Melbourne #Perth," author Anita Heiss said on social media.

Noah responded that Williams was right. "After visiting Australia´s Bunjilaka museum and learning about aboriginal history first hand I vowed never to make a joke like that again. And I haven´t," he said on social media. 

The controversy over Noah´s joke has arisen at a time of heightened scrutiny of indigenous issues, amid an inquest into the death in custody of a mentally ill indigenous man.

Noah is due to tour Australia in late August. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

You have chance to defeat status quo: Imran Khan urges public to come out and vote

You have chance to defeat status quo: Imran Khan urges public to come out and vote
Wasim Akram urges public to vote for PTI ahead of elections in new tweet

Wasim Akram urges public to vote for PTI ahead of elections in new tweet

Elections 2018: Telephone, Fax, Whatsapp numbers to approach ECP's Complaint Cell

Elections 2018: Telephone, Fax, Whatsapp numbers to approach ECP's Complaint Cell

Pakistani expats in Gulf, US travel home for election 2018

Pakistani expats in Gulf, US travel home for election 2018
Load More load more