Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Elections 2018: 9 scrumptious discount deals voters cannot simply resist!

With just a day to July 25 general elections, restaurants across the country have  introduced a novel idea to urge people to exercise their right to vote.

For the said purpose, some very popular eateries have announced discounts on certain products.

Here’s a list of all the eateries you can avail discounts at, after you’re done casting your vote:

1. Del Frio

2. Heisen Burgers

3. Burridos

4. Ambrosia

5. Burger In Law

6. The Deli

7. Espresso

8. Elemento Caffe

9. Esquires Coffee


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Military fans out across Pakistan ahead of elections

Military fans out across Pakistan ahead of elections
Hundreds of CNICs found dumped in sewer line in Lahore's NA-125 constituency

Hundreds of CNICs found dumped in sewer line in Lahore's NA-125 constituency

Sportsmen urge nation to vote wisely in elections 2018

Sportsmen urge nation to vote wisely in elections 2018

Election 2018: Fake ballot papers recovered in Sindh's Umarkot district

Election 2018: Fake ballot papers recovered in Sindh's Umarkot district
Load More load more