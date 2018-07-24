Elections 2018: 9 scrumptious discount deals voters cannot simply resist!

With just a day to July 25 general elections, restaurants across the country have introduced a novel idea to urge people to exercise their right to vote.

For the said purpose, some very popular eateries have announced discounts on certain products.

Here’s a list of all the eateries you can avail discounts at, after you’re done casting your vote:

1. Del Frio

2. Heisen Burgers

3. Burridos

4. Ambrosia

5. Burger In Law

6. The Deli

7. Espresso

8. Elemento Caffe

9. Esquires Coffee



