tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With just a day to July 25 general elections, restaurants across the country have introduced a novel idea to urge people to exercise their right to vote.
For the said purpose, some very popular eateries have announced discounts on certain products.
Here’s a list of all the eateries you can avail discounts at, after you’re done casting your vote:
1. Del Frio
2. Heisen Burgers
3. Burridos
4. Ambrosia
5. Burger In Law
6. The Deli
7. Espresso
8. Elemento Caffe
9. Esquires Coffee
With just a day to July 25 general elections, restaurants across the country have introduced a novel idea to urge people to exercise their right to vote.
For the said purpose, some very popular eateries have announced discounts on certain products.
Here’s a list of all the eateries you can avail discounts at, after you’re done casting your vote:
1. Del Frio
2. Heisen Burgers
3. Burridos
4. Ambrosia
5. Burger In Law
6. The Deli
7. Espresso
8. Elemento Caffe
9. Esquires Coffee
Comments