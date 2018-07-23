Former Chinese Ambassador appreciates Shehbaz Sharif’s cooperation in Punjab

LAHORE: Former Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Sun Weidong has thanked ex-CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif for extending cooperation and support during his tenure.



In a letter to Shehbaz Sharif, Sun Weidong, said, “I deeply cherish our friendship and highly appreciate the support you [Shehbaz] extended to me and my colleague during my tenure as Chinese Ambassador.”

The former ambassador, addressing to Shehbaz in the letter, went on to say “Thanks to the cooperation you rendered as Chief Minister Punjab, a lot of projects of CPEC in Punjab including Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, the Zonergy Solar Project and the Orange Line Metro are making important contributions to the development of Pakistan and brining tangible benefits to the local people.”

Sun Weidong expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif continues to contribute to the development of the China-Pakistan bilateral relations.

He also wished good health for Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharing the letter of Weindong on twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said “Good to hear from my old friend, former Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Sun Weidong, with such warmth and sincerity.”

“This all-weather strategic partnership is a source of strength for Pakistan. His kind words about my role for CPEC success are heart-warming. I am humbled!”