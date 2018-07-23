ECP issues list of things that could invalidate a vote

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a statement on Monday clarifying the ways in which a vote could be nullified.

The electoral body has deemed ballot papers invalid in the following cases:

• It's missing the official code mark or assistant presiding officer's signature

• It's missing the ECP's watermark

• It's missing the official nine-matrix seal

• It has a paper or anything else attached to it

• It has stamps on more than one candidate's election symbols

• It appears equally in more than one candidates' boxes

Nevertheless, it also clarified that the vote will remain valid as long as the stamp appears to be in multiple boxes with a major portion of it remaining in one specific candidate’s box.

Furthermore, ECP informed that polling process will continue for incessant 10 hours, the longest polling period in history, from 8am till 6pm.