Rawalpindi swamped after heavy rainfall

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi led to a state of emergency getting declared as multiple low-lying regions of the city were left flooded.



A spokesperson for the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASWA) revealed that their managing director had also stepped on field after the situation turned dire.

He went on to explain that 70 millimeters (mm) of heavy downpour had been recorded in the catchment areas of Nullah Leh where the water flow had regained normality.

In spite of the surge regaining a standard pattern, numerous of WASA teams had been allotted at several points around the city, who are working to drain out the water lying dormant which had caused various nuisances for inhabitants.

Furthermore the representative also added that a team has also been deployed at the underpass near Committee Chowk which was flooded.

Moreover, he informed that the water altitude had reached five and seven feet at the stream in Gawalmandi and Katarian localities respectively.

The water elevation at Nullah Leh is known to hit perilous levels amidst monsoon seasons which conclude to flash floods.