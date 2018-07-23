Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rawalpindi swamped after heavy rainfall

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi led to a state of emergency getting declared as multiple low-lying regions of the city were left flooded.

A spokesperson for the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASWA) revealed that their managing director had also stepped on field after the situation turned dire.

He went on to explain that 70 millimeters (mm) of heavy downpour had been recorded in the catchment areas of Nullah Leh where the water flow had regained normality.

In spite of the surge regaining a standard pattern, numerous of WASA teams had been allotted at several points around the city, who are working to drain out the water lying dormant which had caused various nuisances for inhabitants.

Furthermore the representative also added that a team has also been deployed at the underpass near Committee Chowk which was flooded.

Moreover, he informed that the water altitude had reached five and seven feet at the stream in Gawalmandi and Katarian localities respectively.

The water elevation at Nullah Leh is known to hit perilous levels amidst monsoon seasons which conclude to flash floods. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Kamran Tessori pulls out of election race

Kamran Tessori pulls out of election race
President asks caretaker PM to ensure timely treatment of Nawaz Sharif

President asks caretaker PM to ensure timely treatment of Nawaz Sharif
SHC approves pre-arrest bail of Faryal Talpur in money-laundering case

SHC approves pre-arrest bail of Faryal Talpur in money-laundering case
Shahid Afridi's daughters voice their support for PTI

Shahid Afridi's daughters voice their support for PTI
Load More load more