Shahid Afridi's daughters voice their support for PTI

With multiple distinguished names of the country from all walks of life stepping forward in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lately, the party seems to have gained two new charming little supporters as well.



A tweet posted on the party’s official Twitter account shows Pakistan’s lauded cricket star Shahid Afridi’s daughters Ajwa and Asmara urging the public to cast their votes in favor of the former cricketer Imran Khan.

In spite of the two sisters being evidently underage to be casting their votes, they seem to be quite sure of whom they want to see as their next prime minister.

“Pakistan will be changed by Imran Khan Insha’Allah,” says one while the other chimes in saying “You all should vote for Imran Khan, thank you.”

The Afridi clan is not the only one standing up for the PTI chief, as earlier famed cricket stars Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Yasir Hameed had also voiced their support for Khan pledging to vote for the bat.