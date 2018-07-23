Elections 2018: campaign to end today at midnight

Islamabad: The election campaign by political parties for general elections 2018, scheduled on Wednesday July 25, will end across the country at midnight tonight.



The campaign will end in accordance with section 182 of the Election Act of 2017.

No political party or independent candidate is allowed to continue poll drive after midnight.

According to an ECP official electronic and print media would also avoid telecasting or publishing advertisements for the purpose of political campaign.

Under Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017 no person would convene hold or attend any public meeting and promote or join any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of poll.

A monitoring and control room headed by Director General Administration has also been established in ECP to address the complaints.

Candidates and political leaders candidates are making last ditch efforts through public gatherings, corner meetings and door to door campaigns to garner maximum public support, Radio Pakistan reported.



Over 12,570 candidates are in the run for seats of National and four provincial assemblies.

Against the National Assembly's seats, about 3,675 candidates are in the electoral race whereas about 8,895 for the provincial legislatures of all four provinces.

According to the data shared by the ECP, 1,696 candidates are vying for the National Assembly's constituencies from Punjab and 4,242 for the provincial legislature.

From Sindh, 872 are contesting for the National Assembly seats and 2,382 for the provincial assembly.

Total contesting candidates for the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are 760 and 1,264 for the provincial assembly.

For Balochistan’s National Assembly seats, there are a total of 303 candidates and 1,007 for its provincial assembly seats.

In Islamabad, 76 candidates are in the race for three seats of National Assembly.

According to the electoral rolls, 105.96 million voters are eligible to cast the vote.

In all, 85,307 polling stations have been set up across the country.

Over 20,000 polling stations have been declared sensitive and CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside all the sensitive polling stations.

It will be public holiday on the election day whilst the ministry of water and power has also been directed by the election commission not to carry out loadshedding on the polling day.



