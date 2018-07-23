Medal board reviews Nawaz Sharif’s health at Adiala

ISLAMABAD: A five-member medical team has reached Adiala jail to assess the condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his health deteriorated Saturday due to ‘intense heat’ in the cell where he is incarcerated.



The medical board comprising Dr Aijaz Qadeer, as chairman; Dr Naeem Malik, PIMS Head of Cardiology; Dr Shajee Siddiqui, Medical Specialist; Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood arrived at the prison Monday along with a mobile laboratory.

A team of doctors from the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, led by Major General (R) Azhar Kayani, carried out medical examination of Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and recommended to shift him to the RIC.

General Kayani told The News that Nawaz Sharif was already diabetic and a heart patient.

He said the PML-N leader’s health deteriorated due to intense heat. An ECG test was conducted that’s not satisfactory. Kayani said doctors had advised administration of drips to overcome dehydration from exposure to intense heat.

The Interior Ministry approved a summary forwarded by the Punjab Home Ministry Sunday night seeking Nawaz Sharif’s shifting to the hospital. On the other hand, sources said tests showed that Nawaz had high sugar level being diabetic and heart patient.

He also had high Urea concentration in blood that could be damaging for the kidneys. Sources claimed that the former premier was not provided with air condition or room cooler exposing him to dehydration.

They claimed that the jail administration did not allow Nawaz’s personnel physician Dr Adnan to treat him. IG Jail Shahid Saleem Baig visited Nawaz last Friday to convince him to send Maryam Nawaz to the Sihala Rest House.

Nawaz asked Baig to allow his medical check-up, but he did not heed his request. The sources said Nawaz Sharif was not even allowed to offer Juma prayers. After deterioration in health, the jail doctors examined him but his health did not improve after which Major General (R) Kayani was requested to visit the jail along with a team and carry out medical check-up of Nawaz Sharif.

The team suggested his immediate shifting to the hospital as delay in shifting might damage his kidneys. A report to this effect was dispatched to the authorities concerned after which it was decided that since Nawaz was sentenced by a NAB court of Islamabad; therefore, a medical board of PIMS should give his medical report by carrying out his medical examination. The decision to shift him to hospital would be taken in the light of this report.