Imran Khan calls CoD a ‘charter of corruption’

KARACHI: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that a charter of democracy signed between the PPP and the PML-N was actually a charter of corruption.

“It was a pact between two parties to take turns in the governments and corruption. You let us loot freely, then we let you loot freely,” Khan told a massive gathering of supporters in Karachi.

“People of Karachi, we are not fighting political parties, we are fighting mafias. And in this fight you have the heaviest responsibility to shoulder,” he said. “People of Karachi, you are the most politically literate people. All major political movements have sparked from Karachi.”

He said that there were mafias in Punjab and he was thankful to the Chief Justice Party (CTP) for best describing Sharifs as "Godfather" and "Sicilian Mafia".

“The extent of hooliganism in Sindh is evident from Uzair Baloch's confession that he actually killed people at the behest of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur,” he said.



“The condition of Karachi's and interior Sindh's some areas is worse than 5,000 years old civilization of Mohen jo Daro even. That's how rampant corruption here is,” he said.

He called Karachi to use the golden opportunity to change the fate of the entire country.

"Karachi, you are the most aware and literate. You have a golden chance to change the fate of this entire country," added the PTI chief.



"Our former minister Ikram Gandapur has been ruthlessly murdered in a suicide attack. Ikram's brother told me he was standing just 10 yards away from his brother before the blast," he said.



The PTI chief said that PTI was least interested in Karachi. "MQM whom people used to vote, always say they don't have authority. Where would Karachiites go?" he questioned.



He again alleged that the 2013 polls were rigged by ROs, Najam Sethi and PML-N.

"There's a whole campaign going on in international media which is also being endorsed by status quo parties that Army would rig elections in Imran Khan's favor," he said.



Khan said that Indian media was so worried about transparent elections in Pakistan because they also want to protect Sharifs.

"Our country is united and stands fully behind army for restoring peace in the country. How could peace be restored without army's help," he said.

Khan said that Rangers had played a major role to restore law and order in Karachi.

"It is unfortunate that Rao Anwar has been released," he lamented.