Justice Siddiqui requests CJ to investigate meddling claims

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court has requested Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to set up a judicial commission to investigate his allegations of agencies meddling in judicial affairs.

In a letter written to the CJP, Justice Siddiqui said that a commission be formed with a retired or serving judge as its head.

The judge should not be someone who took oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order, instated by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in 2007, he said.

His request came after the army spokesman requested the Supreme Court to take action into the “serious allegations against “state institutions including honorable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency.”

The Supreme Court also took notice of the speech and has summoned the record of Justice Siddiqui’s speech from PEMRA.

The IHC judge claimed he had stated facts about the prevailing situation without any fear.

A commission be formed to “probe the authenticity and truthfulness of the presented facts” and that the proceedings be open so that lawyers, media and civil society can attend and report on the same, he added.