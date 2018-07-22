Blood of our martyrs shall not go waste: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his grief on martyrdom of PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur in suicide attack.

Gandapur, a PTI candidate in PK-99, was killed along with his drive when his vehicle was hit by a suicide bomber.

In a statement, General Bajwa voiced his grief and called Ikramullah Gandapur a patriotic political leader.

“We have lost another patriotic political leader who are being targeted by enemies of peace & democratic process. We stay determined & steadfast. Blood of our martyrs shall not go waste, IA”, COAS said, according to ISRP.