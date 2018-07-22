Sun July 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 22, 2018

Four killed in bomb attack on Akram Durrani's rally in Bannu

Shots fired at MMA candidate Akram Durrani's vehicle in Bannu

Gunmen on Sunday targeted  vehicle of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate Akram Khan Durrani.

Police said the attackers managed to flee after the attack.   The candidate remained unhurt in the incident.

It was the second attack on Durrani  who earlier  targeted in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  during election campaign.

At least four people were killed in the attack and several others injured.

