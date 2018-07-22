SHC issues contempt of court notice to Civil Aviation Authority

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has issued a contempt of court notice to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan.



Director General, Deputy Director General and Lahore Airport Manager have been named in the contempt of court notice, served after CAA continued with its motive of suspending all international flights of Shaheen Air International (SAI).

The SHC also rejected all allegations and barred CAA from taking any further action against SAI.

Earlier, the court had nullified the CAA’s letter dated July 13 where CAA threatened SAI to withdraw its services for international flights except flights to Saudi Arabia. The court also nullified the letter dated July 19 where the Lahore airport manager threatened to stop SAI flights from operating.

Zohaib Hassan, Director Marketing, SAI said “The civil aviation authority of Pakistan with this step has not only cost the airline but also to the national exchequer billions of rupees.”

He said as per today’s court orders, our international flight operation has been resumed and soon flights will be operated as per the schedule”.