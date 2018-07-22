PTI struggles for a respectable Pakistan, says Imran

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Saturday that PTI was struggling for a new and respectable Pakistan to secure bright future of our young generation.



Addressing public meetings during his election campaign here at Joray Pul and Shalamar areas, Imran Khan said he wanted such a Pakistan where foreigners come for employment instead of a Pakistan, where people queued up to get other countries’ visas to have jobs there.

“We want such a Pakistan, which provides aid to poor countries as well as restoration of Pakistani passport’s credibility in the world”, he added.

He assured that if elected to the government, the PTI would put Pakistan on its own feet and make Pakistanis a great nation.

“A changed and developed Pakistan is my dream for which the youth is playing an eminent role to bring this positive change here and made PTI a success story”, he mentioned.

Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif’s conviction had brought a great revolution in Pakistan and now its PML-N cronies’ turn, asserting that police had registered the Ephedrine case against Hanif Abbasi of PML-N seven years ago and awarding of life term to the guilty proved another epoch day for the country.

Khan said if he (Imran Khan) could not form the government, he would sit on the opposition benches in the parliament, asserting that N-League President Shehbaz Sharif had realized that if he (Shehbaz) lost the election, then he would go nowhere but in Adiyala Jail.

“Shehbaz Sharif; Adiyala Jail is awaiting you”, he said and continued that Nawaz Sharif’s sons were denying their nationality as Pakistanis, and Khawaja Saad Rafique was involved in Paragon City (housing society) scandal.

Imran Khan said upcoming general election would be a great opportunity for the people to get rid of those looting and plundering the country’s recourse and public money for the last 30 years.