PML-N condemns verdict against Hanif Abbasi, terms it ‘politically motivated’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has strongly reacted to judgement against Hanif Abbasi and condemned the malafides behind the timing of this decision.



PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in a series of tweets shortly after an anti-narcotic court on Saturday sentenced party leader Hanif Abbasi to life in prison in an ephedrine quota case, said “the timing and manner of judgement of Hanif Abbasi clearly shows a discriminatory attitude towards PML-N, targeting our party on the eve of the polls when PML-N is on the verge of winning the polls.”

Shehbaz Sharif went on to say, verdict, like judgement in the case came after an inordinately long wait on Saturday close to midnight, and that too in the midst of the election campaign. All cases against other politicians, including Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari have been deferred till after elections.”

“Only an exception has been made in case of PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi. We condemn the malafides behind the timing of this decision, which is politically motivated and seeks to undermine the election campaign of the PML-N,” he tweeted.

Notwithstanding such discrimination and targeting of PMLN, I appeal to all our candidates and workers to resist and reject such nefarious designs and remain loyal to the single-minded objective of ensuring victory for PMLN in July 25 polls, Inshallah.

He said the verdict against Abbasi is also harsh and unfair.