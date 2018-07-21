HEC denies rejection of any universities chartered by KPK government

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) clarified the circulating news story regarding the establishment of universities in Khyber Paktunkhwa, terming it 'fake.'

The regulatory body clarified that the news circulating that claimed "HEC recognizes only 4 out of 9 varsities PTI claims it built in K-P" was not issued by its officials and went on to term the story as 'false.'

The issued statement read: "This is with reference to a news story published subject in Express Tribune, on July 20, 2018 entitled HEC recognizes only 4 out of 9 varsities PTI claims it built in K-P". It is neccessary to correct the ensuring miscommunication. The Higher Education Commission has not rejected any university chartered by KPK Government."

The declaration went on to state that the process involves the provincial federation to endows the charters subsequent to which the institutions apply to the regulatory body for their certification.