Maryam Nawaz tweets for the first time since arrest

KARACHI: Former first daughter Maryam Nawaz's Twitter account published the first message by her since her imprisonment at Adiala jail.

The message by the former PML-N leader was delivered through her official twitter account which was a couplet by the lauded Urdu poet, Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

The tweet was concluded with the distinguished slogan, '#VoteKoIzzatDo' (respect the vote), which was widely used by the ousted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif before he was detained in the Avenfield reference case last week.

The father-daughter duo was convicted upon their arrival at the Lahore airport from London on July 13th and were taken to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The Avenfield case verdict sentenced Nawaz to 11 years worth of prison term with a fine of £8 million while Maryam received eight years jail time with £2 million fine. On the other hand, Capt (retd) Safdar, is serving his one year jail term.