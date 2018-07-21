Imran's picture should be used for u-turn sign boards: Shehbaz

SARGODHA: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that all u-turn sign boards should carry the picture of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.



While addressing a rally in Sargodha, the PML-N leader said he cannot see Punjab getting ruined like Peshawar and pledged to evolve Sargodha into Lahore.

Taking a jibe against PTI's chief, he said Imran has a history of taking u-turns, where at a time he aims at building a college and later he steps back.

He said Imran has already ruined the Peshawar metro mass transit project by handing it over to a black-listed company. He added that the metro has been revealed of Rs.40 billion corruption.



He said that the high court has given the orders to run a probe into the Peshawar metro project.

Taking aim at defeating Imran in the election, Shehbaz said he will bring Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz out of jail through the power of vote.

He said that the former premier has been forced into jail despite no corruption charges.

He added that those who have been looting the country are now a part of the PTI.



Shehbaz also apologized for any misconduct on behalf of his party workers in Sargodha.