Sat July 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Imran's picture should be used for u-turn sign boards: Shehbaz

SARGODHA: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that all u-turn sign boards should carry the picture of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

While addressing a rally in Sargodha, the PML-N leader said he cannot see Punjab getting ruined like Peshawar and pledged to evolve Sargodha into Lahore.

Taking a jibe against PTI's chief,  he said  Imran has  a  history of taking u-turns, where at  a time he   aims at building a college and  later he steps back.

He said Imran has already ruined the Peshawar metro mass transit project  by handing it over to a black-listed company. He  added that the metro has been revealed of Rs.40 billion corruption.

He said that the high court has given the orders to run a probe into the Peshawar metro project.

Taking aim at defeating Imran   in the election, Shehbaz said he will bring Nawaz Sharif and  Maryam Nawaz out of jail through the power of vote.

He  said  that the former premier has been  forced into jail  despite  no  corruption charges.

He added that those who have been looting the country are now a part of the PTI.

Shehbaz also apologized for any misconduct on behalf of his party workers in Sargodha.

