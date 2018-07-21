Sat July 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Armed forces requisitioned for assisting ECP in holding free, fair polls: ISPR

The Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) has requisitioned Pak Armed forces to assist them in holding free, fair and transparent conduct of elections 2018, ISPR said.

"ECP has requisitioned Pak Armed Forces under Article 220&245 of Constitution to assist them in free, fair & transparent conduct of Elections 2018," DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted. 

"Shall undertake this mandated duty enabling people of Pakistan to freely exercise their democratic right in safe & secure environment.

Pakistan will hold the general elections on July 25 amid heightened security. Troops will be deployed inside and outside the polling stations.

Imran Khan under fire for pushing party candidate during Karak rally

Elections 2018: Imran Khan vows to eradicate corruption
Weak democracy is better than powerful dictatorship: Bilawal Bhutto
Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur are absconders, declares FIA
