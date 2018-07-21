Sat July 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Weak democracy is better than powerful dictatorship: Bilawal Bhutto

THARPARKAR: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that even a weak democracy was better than a powerful dictatorship.

“Our successful rallies have negated the false perception that PPP had been finished after the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Our work has just begun,” Bilawal said while addressing a massive rally in Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar.

Puppet alliances had always been formed against the PPP but the nation has always stood with the PPP, he said. ‘Our jiyalas are not scared of Musharraf or Zia. Our supporters favour democracy.”

He reiterated that Imran Khan had zero chance of becoming the next prime minister.

The two so-called political parties — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — had taken Punjab’s politics hostage. “Alliances have always been formed against the PPP but the party has persevered and will continue to fight for what is right,” he said.

