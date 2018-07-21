Sat July 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Model turned writer Annie Ali Khan found dead in her apartment

Former model Annie Ali Khan

KARACHI: Former model and writer Annie Ali Khan was found dead after her apartment was set ablaze on Saturday.

Journalist Hasan Zaidi confirmed the tragic incident on social media, stating his lamentation on her demise.

Further investigations have been launched into the matter.

Annie Ali Khan was a writer and freelance journalist. Her work has appeared in RIC Journal, The Caravan, Vantage, Roads & Kingdoms, Slate, Marie Claire U.S., Tanqeed, Chapati Mystery, Herald, The Asia Society website and Pakistani publications.


