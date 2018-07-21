BLOG: Time to hit the polling booths!

By Fareeha Irfan

“Vote for the man who promises least, he’ll be the least disappointing - Bernard Baruch”



Everybody is allowed to make choices that they believe is best for Pakistan. Note that I say "best for Pakistan", not yourself, your family, or the road you live on.

As July 25 inches closer, the ones who are aged 18 and above would be able to benefit from the right of voting in favor of the individual who they think is truly best for Pakistan.

'Why voting matters'

Voting is an individual's fundamental right. It puzzles me a great deal when people who can vote don't go out and vote. The plausible reason that pops in my mind is the same that baffles me to an even greater extent:

"I am not keen on legislative issues, my vote is never going to have an impact and I have an excessive number of more imperative responsibilities as opposed to remaining in line to cast my vote.’’

Additionally, voting is one of the obligations of a citizen. It is in a similar fashion as jury obligation is, then for what logical reason would you not exercise your right to vote to at least have a say in who is going to represent you?

Even in war-torn Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq during elections, people stood up in the face of turmoil and mayhem, voted in favor of their nation and beat the terrorists.

'What to consider'

Try not to trust each battle. Hopefuls lie, in some cases accidentally, here and there incredibly. One needs to weed out the liars and the exaggerators. Uncovering falsehoods guarantees that the individuals who weave networks of deceits don’t win the day.

Prime minister is elected not crowned. Some get kicked out of the chance to feel that we don’t bother with whatever is left in the world, however we do. The world is substantially littler than we at any point thought conceivable, and all countries are battling shared adversaries like a worldwide temperature alteration, psychological warfare, well-being emergencies and starvation.

A candidate must be firm when the event calls for it, yet open to the trading of thoughts, from wherever they may come.

We as voters cannot wind up settled in light of a single issue. There are a lot of hot-catch issues like religion, human services, environmental change, racial uniformity, wage equity, nourishment and water supply wellbeing, women's rights, and a large group of other worries for us to rally behind. In any case, no individual issue will be able to determine where our vote should land.

So to say, being a Pakistani, we have to make hard inquiries and after then check our poll. We have to arm ourselves with learning. We need to consider the things which we require the most to live successfully.

It's about time we make somebody the leader of our nation for the next 5 years, and voting maybe the most essential act.

Hence, simply turn up at polling stations on the 25th of this month and avail your right to vote!