Hanif Abbasi awaits judgement in ephedrine case after lawyer completes argument

RAWALPINDI: A Control of Narcotics Substances Court (CNSC), Rawalpindi, judge Muhammad Akram Khan on Saturday reserved judgment in ephedrine case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi.

The decision was reserved after his lawyer completed arguments in the court where the accused was also present ..

The judge said he would pronounced the judgement within the next three to four hours.

The judge on Friday rejected PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s request to extend the trial deadline in the case.

The judge decided to strictly follow the orders of the apex court and high court to conclude the ephedrine case today (Saturday).

Former MNA Hanif Abbasi and 10 others are accused in the ephedrine quota case.

Hanif Abbasi was accused of misappropriating 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, obtaining it in 2010, and selling it to narcotics smugglers. All requests of Hanif Abbasi about delay in concluding the ephedrine case only by 10 days have been rejected.