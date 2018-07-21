Sat July 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Election candidate commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Mirza Mohammad Mughal, an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections, reportedly committed suicide, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Mughal, a candidate from from the National Assembly constituency NA-103 and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-103, shot himself dead.

Motive behind the alleged suicide was yet to be known.  

According to laws, election is postponed in case of death of any candidate.

