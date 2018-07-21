Election candidate commits suicide in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Mirza Mohammad Mughal, an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections, reportedly committed suicide, Geo News reported on Saturday.
Mughal, a candidate from from the National Assembly constituency NA-103 and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-103, shot himself dead.
Motive behind the alleged suicide was yet to be known.
According to laws, election is postponed in case of death of any candidate.
