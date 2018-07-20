Fri July 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

PTI will reform institutions, work for conservation of water: Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party would reform the institutions to ensure accountability, work for conservation of water and build Bhasha Dam besides empowering the farmers if its comes to power.

Addressing election campaign rally in Bahawalpur, Imran Khan said “One who cannot reform the institution cannot curb corruption.”

PTI will prioritise South Punjab province when it comes to power, South Punjab province will be our top priority, Imran said.

“We will build the Bhasha Dam and take all necessary measures for conservation of water,” Khan said.

Lash out at PML-N and PPP, N-League has committed economic killing of our farmers and peasant. Our farmers face water shortages and all other kinds of agro problems. “75 percent population of Sindh is living under the line or poverty. PMLN and PPP couldn't curb corruption during their tenures, how will they do it now?”

“We will blacklist all the sugar mills who deprived the farmers of their due wages. Our manifesto includes a special package for the farmers,” Khan assured the peasants.

They have done to Pakistan what enemies didn't. They have left the people weakened and the country in debt. “Those who have been taking turns in power will see the tables turning.”

