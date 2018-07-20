A weak democracy is better than dictatorship: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party would pursue the politics of federation, like it always did for prosperity of the people.



Addressing a news conference at Bilawal House here on Friday, he said that even a weak democracy was better than dictatorship.

He alleged that the PML-N and the PTI made coalitions with the banned organizations and these parties were confused over the terrorism issue, but the stance of the PPP was clear about terrorism and extremism.

He said that a red line should be drawn between democracy and extremism.

“We should observe limits while speaking against others in our messages,” he said.

Bilawal said that people warmly welcomed the PPP leadership from Karachi to Khyber and their response was positive. “Now we may win or lose, but journey of democracy will continue forever,” he added.

To a question, he said that the PPP had reservations on the electoral process but even than the party would remain in the field and participate in the elections.”We are being barred from running our election campaigns,” he alleged and added “But, we will contest these elections as a challenge.”

He said that elections should be transparent, free and fair as only fair elections could result in true democracy.

To another question, he said that he would fulfill the mission of Benazir Bhutto.

He alleged the PML-N always won elections through rigging and it believed in selection instead of election.

He said the PPP would bring true democracy in the country.