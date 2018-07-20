Fri July 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Missing social activist Raza Khan returns home after seven months

KARACHI: Missing social activist Raza Mahmood Khan has returned home on Friday after seven months,  police officials have confirmed.

Raza, who rendered services as a convener of Aghaz-i-Dosti – a friendly collaboration between the youth of India and Pakistan – was picked up by men from his residence in Model Colony on 2nd December, 2017 reportedly.

Ever since he went missing, activists along with friends and family had been seeking Raza’s release. They had collectively condemned the ‘enforced disappearance’ of activists.

Raza was recovered ten days ago seven months after he went missing, confirmed SP Investigation Model Town Mohammad Imran. However, he kept other details regarding Raza’s whereabouts hidden.

Raza is in good health, according to the police official, but is refraining from making a statement due to "security concerns".

