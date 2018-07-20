Shehbaz Sharif vows to provide basic amenities if voted to power

ATTOCK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Thursday pledged that basic amenities of life, including Sui gas, would be provided in every village of the country, if the PML-N was voted to power again.

Addressing a public meeting in Pindi Gheab, he claimed that the PML-N''s last government had constructed road networks and motorways across Pakistan.

The people of Punjab were availing modern transport facilities, like metro bus service, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was the PML-N government, which had provided interest free loans to the poor to start their own businesses and stand on their feet financially.

He said many educational institutions were established in the country and his government in Punjab set up Danish schools.

New hospitals were also constructed, besides launching and completion of many power projects, which helped added some 11,000 mega watt electricity to the national grid, he added.

He said the PML-N government had the credit of launching the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would bring a revolution in the lives of people.

He said Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan ''a nuclear power state'' and the PML-N would develop the country like that of Malaysia and Turkey after winning the election.

July 25 would be the day for PML-N''s victory, he added.

Shehbaz said a university and an industrial state would be set up in Attock district if the PML formed the next government.

He alleged that the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf''s (PTI) last government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not up to the mark as it had destroyed the infrastructure in the province.