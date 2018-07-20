'Nawaz Sharif, Maryam subjected to solitary confinement in Adiala jail'

KARACHI: Talking in Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada K Sath’, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Kamran Murtaza, stated that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz are not satisfied with the facilities they are provided with in Adiala jail.



According to the PBC member, the father-daughter duo is finding it difficult to live in the cell they are staying in due to its shabby conditions.

Maryam and Nawaz Sharif's cells have a foul smell, with washroom being in an even worse state, he said.

He further stated that they are subjected to solitary confinement and the distance between their respective cells is almost half a kilometre. Both of them also have complaints regarding the food that they are given, advocated Kamran added.

Speaking over the matter Kamran stated that confining anyone in a smelly room is similar to torturing them psychologically.

He said that Maryam and Nawaz are not terrorist offenders; hence solitary confinement does not apply to them.

Kamran also stated that Nawaz Sharif has requested the formation of a committee under the supervision of Bar Council to probe whether he and daughter Maryam are treated fairly in Adiala jail.