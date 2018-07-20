Malaysia's Mahathir-led coalition also used 'Tsunami' slogan coined by Imran Khan

Veteran Malaysian politician Mahathir Mohamad won a shock election victory in May to become the oldest prime minister in the world.

His victory was termed a political earthquake that toppled the country's scandal-plagued premier Najib Razak and ousted a regime that ruled the the country for over six decades.



Mahathir Mohamad is one of the few international leaders whom Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, who is running for the slot of prime minister in his country, has always admired.

While Mohamad has never lost an election campaign and maintained that record at the age of 92, Imran Khan in his political career could only manage to win over 30 sears in the National Assembly, far short of a majority to form a government in Islamabad .

In previous elections, the former cricket hero failed to leave any mark as far as country's election history is concerned.

It is interesting to note that during its election campaign Mahatir-led coalition used "tsunami" metaphor that Imran Khan introduced long before the Malaysian leader decided to make a come back in politics.

In the run up to election, Malaysian opposition expressed the hope that the former prime minister’s connection to rural Muslim voters can trigger what they called “Malay tsunami”.

Imran Khan's "tsunami" and "Tabdeeli" slogans helped inspired youth in Khyber Paktunkhwa and elsewhere in the country to vote for his party.