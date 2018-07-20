Fri July 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malaysia's Mahathir-led coalition also used 'Tsunami' slogan coined by Imran Khan

Veteran Malaysian   politician Mahathir Mohamad won a shock election victory in May to become the oldest prime minister in the world.

His victory was  termed a political earthquake that toppled the country's scandal-plagued premier Najib Razak and ousted a regime that ruled the the country for over six decades.

Mahathir Mohamad is one of the few international leaders whom Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, who is running for the slot of prime minister in his country, has always admired.

While  Mohamad has never lost an election campaign and maintained that record at the age of  92, Imran Khan in his political career could only manage to win over 30 sears in the National Assembly, far short of a majority to  form a government in Islamabad .

In previous elections, the former cricket hero failed to leave any mark as far as country's election history is concerned.

It is  interesting to note that during its election campaign   Mahatir-led coalition used  "tsunami" metaphor that Imran Khan introduced long before the Malaysian leader decided to make a come back in  politics.

In the run up to election, Malaysian opposition expressed the hope that the former prime minister’s connection to rural Muslim voters can trigger what they called “Malay tsunami”.

Imran Khan's  "tsunami" and "Tabdeeli"  slogans helped   inspired  youth in Khyber Paktunkhwa  and elsewhere in the country to vote for his party.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif vows to provide basic amenities if voted to power

Shehbaz Sharif vows to provide basic amenities if voted to power

Nawaz Sharif will cast his vote in Elections 2018?

Nawaz Sharif will cast his vote in Elections 2018?

Waqar Younis vows to support Imran Khan's slogan of change

Waqar Younis vows to support Imran Khan's slogan of change
Pakistani Qawwal Haji Ameer Khan attacked in London

Pakistani Qawwal Haji Ameer Khan attacked in London
Load More load more