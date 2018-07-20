Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani Qawwal Haji Ameer Khan attacked in London


LONDON: Renowned Pakistani Qawwal Haji Ameer Khan was severely beaten by unknown man on Thursday in East London's Green Street area.

According to Ameer’s daughter Saleena, a black man attacked her father who fell down on the ground after receiving wounds to his body, his eye was severely damaged.

She told media that a man  hit his father with punches and kicks and escaped  the scene. Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where he was admitted.

In his video message, Haji Ameer can be seen complaining that he was attacked by a black man.

Meanwhile police have launched the investigation into the incident. The motive behind assault is yet to be ascertained.

Haji Ameer Ali is said to be the close relative of late Amjad Sabri  and Aziz Mian Qawwal.

 Last year in November, A British-Pakistani  pizza shop owner named Imran was subjected to an acid attack in East London's Barking area by a gang of white supremacists.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam being provided all facilities as per jail manual: Info minister

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam being provided all facilities as per jail manual: Info minister
NAB launches inquiry against Agha Siraj Durrani, Waseem Akhtar

NAB launches inquiry against Agha Siraj Durrani, Waseem Akhtar
Shehbaz Sharif accuses PTI of destroying KP's infrastructure

Shehbaz Sharif accuses PTI of destroying KP's infrastructure
ECP authorizes power of magistrates to DROs and ROs

ECP authorizes power of magistrates to DROs and ROs
Load More load more