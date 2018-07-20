Pakistani Qawwal Haji Ameer Khan attacked in London





LONDON: Renowned Pakistani Qawwal Haji Ameer Khan was severely beaten by unknown man on Thursday in East London's Green Street area.

According to Ameer’s daughter Saleena, a black man attacked her father who fell down on the ground after receiving wounds to his body, his eye was severely damaged.

She told media that a man hit his father with punches and kicks and escaped the scene. Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where he was admitted.

In his video message, Haji Ameer can be seen complaining that he was attacked by a black man.

Meanwhile police have launched the investigation into the incident. The motive behind assault is yet to be ascertained.

Haji Ameer Ali is said to be the close relative of late Amjad Sabri and Aziz Mian Qawwal.

Last year in November, A British-Pakistani pizza shop owner named Imran was subjected to an acid attack in East London's Barking area by a gang of white supremacists.