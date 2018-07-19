Raza Haroon concerned over security of election candidates

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) senior leader Raza Haroon has expressed concerns over security arrangements for election candidates by caretaker government.



Talking to media at Pakistan House Thursday, Raza Haroon said candidates are bombarded with new directions on daily basis.

PSP leader explained that how most of the candidates drain out their energy in unnecessary paperwork that almost wastes their day in crucial days when we stand close to elections.

He questioned how the voters would feel free to get out of their houses and vote on the election day if their security is not guaranteed. This can eventually lead to a disappointing turnover of voters on the big day which would be an ultimate failure for all of us.

He also added that KMC, KDA and Water Board workers are appointed as polling staff for elections despite their political affiliation to a specific party, adding that it raises a big question mark on free and fair elections.

On the occasion, local leaders of PML-N and PML-Q announced to join PSP.