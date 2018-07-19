A leader who does not live or die for Pakistan cannot fight for it either, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has stated that a leader who does not live or die for Pakistan cannot fight for the country either.

Addressing traders at an event here on Thursday, Khan stated the three-time prime minister’s children residing overseas have turned into millionaires while they don’t even consider themselves citizens of the state.

“They tell the public to bring their money into the country while they themselves have been sending their money outside,” he said.

He went on to add that PML-N leaders have attacked Asif Ali Zardari for having properties and investments outside the country while they have also done the same.

Praising the community he stated that “the traders have offered immense aid in collecting money during times of extreme difficulty.”

Furthermore the PTI supremo added that the country’s liabilities have gone over Rs1000 billion in the past month following the dollar rate increasing to Rs128.

“We were told that this was an experienced team but they have ended up entirely deteriorating the economy instead. If the country is lagging behind in spite of ample resources then that means the governance is at fault.” he stated.

Speaking about President of the United States Donald Trump’s policies, Khan said “Donald Trump’s taxation policy of decreasing taxes resulted in levels of investments elevating considerably.”

He concluded his address saying that all their polices will be created with the consultation of traders. “When we bring down the level of sales tax, people will pay themselves.”