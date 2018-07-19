International workshop on 'Maritime Education & Research' held

Karachi, 19 Jul 2018: Bahria University hosted a 2-day International Workshop on the topic “Maritime Education & Research” on 18th& 19th Jul 2018 at its Karachi Campus. The conference was organized in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan to lay emphasis on the educational and skill needs for employment in maritime related fields. The conference attracted wide range of audience from national and international community including naval officers, academics, government representatives, and business community.

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq, HI (M), while opening the ceremony, highlighted the increasing importance of Maritime sector in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He emphasized the need ofmaritime education to benefit from this development, making people competent to fill the job requirements in emerging maritime domains. Consultant (CPEC), HEC, Pakistan, Lt. General (R) Muhammad Asghar, Chief Guest at the opening ceremony, stressed the need of correctly visualizing the future trends and adapting timely changes in education and skills to stay abreast and remain relevant. Hereflected on the laggard approach of academia towards maritime education and therefore assured Bahria University of HEC’s full support towards endeavors of enhancing Maritime Education in Pakistan.

The workshop continued for two days with the blend of speaker sessions and group discussions, drawing recommendations in areas relevant to maritime education including potential job market, curriculum design, faculty development and requirements of labs and academic aids. Scholars from China, Hong Kong & Turkey also expressed their views and shared international experiences in maritime education and research. Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat HI(M), present at the closing ceremonyas Chief Guest, also highlighted the significance of maritime sector and importance of CPEC as a game changer.

He stressed the need to prepare for emerging job markets in maritime sector, while Pakistan turns into a maritime hub.Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Head of Humanities & Social Science, Bahria University Karachi Campus, shared the proceedings and recommendations of the workshop. The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Director General Bahria University Karachi, Vice Admiral (R) Khawaja Ghazanfar Hussain HI (M), acknowledging the support from HEC and thanking all national and international participants for their valuable input.