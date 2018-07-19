PPP candidate responds to party's notice on banned outfit meeting

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Muhammad Shahzad Memon has issued a clarification regarding his meeting with Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) after a notice was issued against it.

President of PPP’s Karachi division Saeed Ghani, had issued a notice in opposition to the party’s candidate after pictures of his meeting with ASWJ representatives went viral on social media.

Ghani had termed the meeting as “going against the party’s policies” with it getting held without organizational permission getting sought.

The notice had further commanded a response from the subjected candidate within three days, failure to which would result in stern retribution.

The PS-103 candidate of the party, responded to the notice stating that the circulating pictures of him with ASWJ leaders were of a personal meeting he had regarding an issue of his party’s workers.

“The meeting’s agenda was neither political nor was it related to the upcoming general polls in the country in any way,” read Memon’s statement.

He went on further to state that “I can under no circumstances to even think about receiving any political or electoral benefits from any banned organizations and neither does Pakistan People’s Party’s policies permit me to do so.”

Furthermore the PPP aspirant concluded the statement saying that “regardless of the real reason behind the meeting, if the viral pictures have hurt the sentiments of any of my friends, I offer my sincerest apologies to them.”