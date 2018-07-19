General Bajwa visits Army Elections Support Center

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Army Elections Support Center in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Thursday, the army chief was given detailed briefing about plan for provision of assistance to ECP for free, fair and transparent conduct of general elections 2018.

The army chief directed that army shall assist the ECP strictly within the bounds of given mandate and as per ECP code of conduct.

The COAS said that working in synchronization with other elements of security apparatus, all efforts be put in to ensure secure and safe environment enabling people of Pakistan to freely exercise their democratic right.