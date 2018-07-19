Thu July 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

Pakistan’s tallest woman, Zainab Bibi, passes away in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: 46-year-old Zainab Bibi hailed as the tallest woman in Pakistan with a reported height of 7 Feet 2 Inches which made her place in Guinness World Records, has passed away. 

She belonged to Rajana, a place in Toba Tek Singh, Punjab. 

Zainab was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. She was also  under treatment for kidney ailment in Allied Hospital, where she died today. 

Zainab had mentioned about her terrible financial conditions while giving an interview to a leading daily last year. She further spoke on how her sister sells pakoras to make ends meet and run her family.

After this, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif approved a cheque of Rs. 2 million  to ease her quandary in his previous tenure.

Her funeral prayers would be offered in her family village in Rajana.

