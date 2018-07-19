Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz meet for first time since Adiala imprisonment

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, imprisoned at Adiala Jail in Avenfield corruption reference, met first time since July 13 since they were taken to prison upon their return from London.



Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PMLN) leader Senator Pervaiz Rasheed has confirmed the meeting between father and daughter. He also lamented the authorities for not allowing meeting the father-daughter duo even they were at the same place.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, PML-N chairman Raja Zafar-ul-Haq and other PML-N leader also held meeting with Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, jail authorities have canceled pre-arranged meeting between the lawyers and Sharifs as it was

