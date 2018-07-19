Asad Umar defends decision to seek election support from founder of banned outfit

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Umar has strongly defended his decision to seek support from Harkat-e-ul-Mujhaideen founder Maulana Fazlur Rehman Kalil.



In a video statement on Thursday, Asad Umar said that he had sought Khalil’s support because of his condemnation of terrorist attacks in the country.

“I first met him before the APS attack. During the conversation, he openly condemned the terrorist attacks that had been carried out in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that a narrative which was initially built by Hindustan Times about his meeting with the HuM leader was blindly carried by people in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is part of the world and a serious mature and responsible nation. We want better ties with all the countries and want to live peacefully in our country as well as the region,” he said.

“Pakistan’s decisions will be taken in Pakistan, not in Washington,” he said. adding that Maulana Khalil was opposed to militancy and sectarianism and that why shouldn't PTI engage such a person.

His explanation came two days after his meeting with Khalil, who was recently designed a global terrorist by the US, drew an angry response from netizens.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Asad Umar said Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil had joined the PTI.

"Ansar-ul-Umma leader and numerous of his allies and clerics have pledged their support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," it said.

The social media post also conveyed Khalil’s intentions to “stay committed in ensuring that Pakistan takes the necessary steps required to turn the country into an Islamic democratic state.”

