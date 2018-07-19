Thu July 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

Imran Khan angry at Fawad Chauhdry over Jhelum debacle

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has expressed anger at party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry over the failure of Wednesday rally in latter's constituency, according to Geo News.

The party had to face embarrassment after the  rally where it failed to draw  considerable number of supporters .

The PTI was criticized on the social media and the rally was seen  as sign of its declining fortunes in Punjab, the key battle ground  in the upcoming general  elections.

Fawad Chaudhry is the  PTI candidate from a National Assembly constituency  in Jhelum.  

