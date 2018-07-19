Imran Khan angry at Fawad Chauhdry over Jhelum debacle

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has expressed anger at party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry over the failure of Wednesday rally in latter's constituency, according to Geo News.

The party had to face embarrassment after the rally where it failed to draw considerable number of supporters .

The PTI was criticized on the social media and the rally was seen as sign of its declining fortunes in Punjab, the key battle ground in the upcoming general elections.

Fawad Chaudhry is the PTI candidate from a National Assembly constituency in Jhelum.