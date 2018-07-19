PIA appoints female technicians on-board!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The induction of women in male-dominated professions is one of the reforms that national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has adopted in the recent times.
Opening new avenues for women like Eeman Faheem, a senior aircraft maintenance technician, PIA has taken a step towards gender diversity in jobs that are inherently male-centric.
Eeman is one of the youngest entrants in the fields of Avionics Engineering, boasts PIA in its following tweet:
