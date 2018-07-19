Thu July 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

ISLAMABAD:  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday disqualified for life PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz under Article 62 of the Constitution.

The judgment was announced by a division bench of the apex court headed by Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh.

Justice Shiekh remarked that the top court had already declared that Hassan Nawaz was not "Sadiq and Ameen".

He said Article 62 of the constitution is clearly applicable to Rai Hassan Nawaz.

"We become exhausted writing judgments, but lawyers do not bother to read them," he lamented.

