No truth in 'threat alerts' circulating on social media: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army, on Thursday denied having issued any threat alerts.

According to Geo News, the ISPR said false threat are beng circulated on the social media to spread fear though propaganda.

The ISPR asked the citizens to keep an eye on such false phone calls and propaganda and visit its website to confirm the reports .