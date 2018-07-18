ECP issues notice to Imran Khan over ‘abusive’ language

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s electoral body has issued a notice to PTI chairman Imran Khan on alleged use of abusive language in his speeches during the ongoing election campaign.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed Khan to appear in person or send his lawyer to explain his position on Thursday.

A four-member bench of the Election Commission will conduct the hearing, it said.

The notice, it added, has been taken on the basis of media reports about the use of inappropriate and unethical language in political speeches.

Last week, the electoral body also put a ban on abusive TV advertisements issued by political parties.