Wed July 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

South Punjab is PML-N's stronghold, says Shehbaz Sharif

RAJANPUR: PML-N President and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on the masses to defeat candidates contesting the elections on election symbols of 'bat, jeep and arrow.'

“South Punjab is a stronghold of the PML-N and I am sure masses will reject bat, jeep and arrow and vote for 'lion' symbol in the party,” Sharif told a rally in Rajanpur district of south Punjab.

Shehbaz criticized Imran Khan saying that when dengue virus attacked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief went to Nathia Gali.

“Imran Khan has turned Peshawar into ruins,” he said, questioning whether such a person can become the country’s prime minister.

Khan kept on telling lies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five years; he neither built any hospitals nor colleges. 

“Nawaz Sharif had to sleep on the floor in prison and wasn't even allowed to meet his mother."

ECP issues notice to Imran Khan over 'abusive' language

Imran Khan vows to make tourism a top priority

PML-N, PTI are product of dictators: Bilawal Bhutto

Video: Siraj ul Haq unhurt after stage collapses in Mohamand Agency

