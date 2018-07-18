South Punjab is PML-N's stronghold, says Shehbaz Sharif

RAJANPUR: PML-N President and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on the masses to defeat candidates contesting the elections on election symbols of 'bat, jeep and arrow.'



“South Punjab is a stronghold of the PML-N and I am sure masses will reject bat, jeep and arrow and vote for 'lion' symbol in the party,” Sharif told a rally in Rajanpur district of south Punjab.



Shehbaz criticized Imran Khan saying that when dengue virus attacked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief went to Nathia Gali.

“Imran Khan has turned Peshawar into ruins,” he said, questioning whether such a person can become the country’s prime minister.

Khan kept on telling lies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five years; he neither built any hospitals nor colleges.

“Nawaz Sharif had to sleep on the floor in prison and wasn't even allowed to meet his mother."