Chevron Pakistan completes phase 1 of Blending Plant Expansion Project

City, State., Month XX, Year — On July 16, 2018, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited (CPLPL) held an inauguration ceremony for Phase 1 modernization and expansion of its Lubricants Blending Plant situated at West Wharf, Karachi. The expansion project is an investment of more than Rs. 2 billion spanned over 3 years and reinforces Chevron’s commitment to long-term growth in the Pakistan market.

The ceremony was attended by CPLPL’s regional and in-country leadership, including Mrs. Colleen Cervantes, President Lubricants – Chevron Corporation. “Pakistan is a key growth market for Chevron Corporation and we see a lot of potential in this country. The huge investment in the expansion of our plant and infrastructure is a testament of our long-term commitment to extend our footprint in this market,” said Mrs. Cervantes.

The inauguration ceremony marked the commissioning of Chevron’s new state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the fully automated, high-tech blending systems. The expansion project will significantly enhance production capacity with improved efficiency and reliability.

Phase 1 of the project entails blending capability enhancements, with plans to increase the filling, packaging and warehousing capacity in the next phase.

About Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited.

Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited – an indirect subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies – trades under the Caltex® brand in Pakistan, and markets its lubricants products in the country under the Havoline® and Delo® brands, which have a well-established and outstanding reputation for reliability and unsurpassed performance. The company has an extensive network of Lubricants Distributors, Exclusive Oil Shops, and branded Oil Change facilities across the country.

The Havoline® brand has a rich heritage extending back to the year 1904. With this impeccable pedigree, this brand has become widely recognized around the world for its outstanding quality and superior performance.

Delo® products are designed for both on-road and off-road applications ranging from truck and bus transportation to construction, mining and power generation. Delo® premium Lubricants formulated with ISOSYN technology deliver world-class protection, performance and maximum reliability in a wide range of applications.

Chevron was the first company to introduce many modern concepts in the oil industry in Pakistan, including introduction of premium quality lubricants and new packaging concepts. Its state-of-the-art computerized lubricants blending plant, exemplifying the highest safety and operational excellence standards in the industry, is a hallmark of the company’s technological leadership.

Chevron is a positive contributor to the country’s economic growth and has implemented social investment programs in primary school education and environmental development in Pakistan.