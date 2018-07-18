Ex-PM’s daughter, Senator Amjal Wazir join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo’s daughter Fiza Junejo have joined Pakistan Tehreeek-Insaf (PTI) after meeting Imran Khan in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the PTI's Media Department, Senator Ajmal Wazir also met the PTI chief and joined his party.

The two politicians separately met Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence and expressed their compete confidence in his leadership.

Imran Khan welcomed Ajmal Wazir and Fiza Junejo to his party.

The joining comes six days before Pakistan holds the general elections on July 25.

Muhammad Khan Junejo had served as the 10th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1985 to 1988 during Zia ul Haq's military regime.



